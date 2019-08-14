In short: 'Three Things,' Bridge Jam, Capital Cocktail Classic

‘Three Things’ next week
“Mountain Stage” associate producer Jeff Shirley’s “Three Things: My First, My Favorite, My Future” returns to the John L. Dickinson Family Homeowner Education and Community Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Season four, episode seven features Charleston city council member Jennifer Pharr, and artists Ashley Hoey and Rob Cleland. Admission is $10 at the door for adults or $5 for children.
Bridge Jam invades Fayetteville next weekend
Bridge Jam opens in Fayetteville next weekend at its new dates. The music and beer festival moved from Bridge Day, in October, to an earlier time slot in hopes of taking advantage of better weather and attracting a larger crowd.
Music for the two-day festival include Aqueous, the Larry Keel Experience, Mountain Heart and more.
Gates open August 23 at 4 p.m. Weekend passes are $47.50. Single day tickets are $19 for Friday and $37.50 for Saturday.
Camping is available. For more information, visit thebridgejam.com.
Capital Cocktail Classic/Fund for the Arts
Fund for the Arts is hosting “The Capital Cocktail Classic” from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday in downtown Charleston. The event, which includes Black Sheep Burritos and Brews, The Block, Bar 101 and Sam’s Uptown Cafe, features signature craft cocktails and tapas at each venue.
Tickets are $50 and available through the Capital Cocktail Classic 2019 Facebook page.
Fund for the Arts provides financial and operational support for 12 member arts organizations through festivals and fundraising campaigns.