In Short: Titus Project, Live on the Levee, WV Auto Show

The Titus Project
The Titus Project, a budding theatrical troupe, will hold auditions for William Shakespeare’s “Titus Andronicus” on Saturday and Sunday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 303 West Washington Street in Charleston.
The company is looking for 13 to 14 actors for a production scheduled for March 6 through the 8.
For more information, call 304-549-5830.
Live on the Levee looking for bands
The City of Charleston is now accepting applications from musician for the upcoming 2020.
Applications can be found online at liveonthelevee charleston.com. With the application, music and video samples are requested and can be mailed to Renee Jones, Special Events Coordinator, P.O. Box 2749, Charleston, WV 25330 or emailed to lotlbands@cityofcharleston.org.
All applications are due by 5 p.m., February 7.
Auto Show drives into Charleston
The West Virginia Auto Show returns to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center this weekend.
Show hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and military with military ID, $7 for children ages 7 to 12 and free for children 6 and under.
For more information, visit WestVirginiaAutoShow.com.
Mountain Stage
“Mountain Stage” returns to Morgantown Sunday night with its first show of the year. Hosted by Larry Groce, it will feature performances by Glen Phillips, Nellie McKay, Hot Club of Cowtown, Chris Barron and Jonathan Something.
The 7 p.m. show will be held at the Lyle B. Clay Concert Theater in the WVU Creative Arts Center.
Advance tickets start at $27. For more information, call 304-293-7469 or visit mountainstage.org.
Esmerelda Santiago at UC
Author, essayist and commentator Esemerelda Santiago will speak at the University of Charleston’s Geary Auditorium 7 p.m. Monday to close out the university’s “Enlightened Living Day.”
Santiago has written three memoirs, two novels, a children’s book, has co-authored two anthologies of Latino literature and is a frequent guest commentator on several programs heard on National Public Radio.
The event is free and open to the public.