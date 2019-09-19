In Short: Trombone Shorty, Funktafest, Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars

Trombone Shorty at WVU
Friday night, Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue kick off the new season of arts and music at the Creative Arts Center at West Virginia University.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available by calling 304-293-7469 or through ticketmaster.com
Funktafest in Huntington
Funktafest returns to Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington Saturday for year four. The full day of jam and funk music, featuring festival favorites like Tropidelic and Funk You as well as area bands, begins at 11 a.m. and goes all day.
Adults are $20. Children 12 and under free with a paying adult.
For more information, call 304-544-1332 or visit funkta fest.com.
Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars next week
Miranda Lambert brings her “Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars” tour to the Charleston Coliseum next Friday night. The 7 p.m. show also includes performances by Elle King, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes.
Tickets start at $49.75 and are available at 800-745-3000 or through ticketmaster.com.