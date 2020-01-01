In short: WV Symphony, Harlem Globetrotters and 'The Sound of Music'

WVSO pay what you wish
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra opens 2020 at the Clay Center on Jan. 11 with “Music for a Cold Winter’s Night,” featuring pianist Sara Buechner.
While tickets typically start at $12, this is a special pay-what-you-wish performance, where audience members may choose what level of support they wish to give.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. For information, call 304-561-3570 or visit wvsymphony.org.
Harlem Globetrotters visit Charleston, Huntington
America’s basketball team, the Harlem Globetrotters, will be in the area next weekend. The team will perform at the Charleston Coliseum at 4 p.m. Jan. 11, then travel west to Huntington’s Big Sandy Superstore Arena for a 3 p.m. performance Jan. 12.
Tickets for both shows start at $20. For information, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.
CLOG alive with ‘The Sound of Music’
The Charleston Light Opera Guild will open “The Sound of Music” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Clay Center. The musical will also run the evenings of Jan. 18 and 25, with 2 p.m. matinee showings Jan. 19, 25 and 26.
Tickets are $25 and $30, reserved seating. For information, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org.