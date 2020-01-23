In Short: WWI exhibit, festival update, Oscar party and more

WWI Smithsonian exhibit
The main branch of the Kanawha County Public Library, on Capitol Street, will present the Smithsonian Institution’s traveling exhibit, “World War I: Lessons and Legacies for Libraries,” along with Peter Jackson film, “They Shall Not Grow Old,” at 2 p.m. Sunday. For information, call 304-343-4646.
Chris Tomlin at State Fair
Contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin will return to the West Virginia State Fair, in Fairlea, later this year.
Tomlin will perform Aug. 15. Tickets for the show start at $32 and will be available beginning Friday morning at 10 a.m.
For information, visit statefairofwv.com or call 1-800-514-3849.
Nelsonville gets new festival
The Melted Music Festival is coming to the Bluestone, a former Baptist church in Nelsonville, Ohio, March 13 and 14. Presented by the Nelsonville Music Festival and Archie Fox Live, the two-day psychedelic rock festival features the Oh Sees, Twin Peaks, Bobb Hatt, Combo Chimbita and more. Single-day tickets start at $50. For information, visit meltedmusicfest.com.
‘Memphis’ auditions
The Charleston Light Opera Guild will begin preparations and auditions for its next show, “Memphis,” a musical about early R&B, rock ‘n’ roll, race and romance set in the 1950s.
A potential cast-members preview of the upcoming show will be held 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the guild theater on Tennessee Avenue.
Singing auditions will be held at the guild theater at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Bring sheet music for the pianist. Reading auditions are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4, and dancing auditions will be held 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4.
“Memphis” will be presented at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Little Theater on April 24, 25, May 1, 2, 3, 8 and 9. For information, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
Oscars viewing party
The West Virginia International Film Festival will host its seventh-annual Oscars Party Feb. 9 at Taylor Books on Capitol Street.
Coinciding with the annual Academy Awards Ceremony, WVIFF’s Oscars Party includes live music, a red carpet watch, hors d’oeuvres and more.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The Oscars begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. For information, visit www.wviff.org.
Music Hall of Fame gala
Tickets are on sale for the eighth West Virginia Music Hall of Fame gala April 4 at the Culture Center Theater.
This year’s class of inductees includes Ethel Caffie-Austin, Honey & Sonny Davis (The Davis Twins), Larry Groce, The Hammons Family and Mayf Nutter.
Hosted by Leftover Salmon founder Vince Herman and Emily Miller of The Sweetback Sisters, the show will feature performances by Caffie-Austin, Davis, Groce and Nutter.
Tickets are $75 in advance or $94 at the door. “Preferred Tickets,” which include access to the governor’s reception, a meet-and-greet with inductees and presenters, and the after party, are $250 each.
Tickets are available at Taylor Books, online at www.wvhof.com or by phone at 304-342-4412.