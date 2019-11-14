‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’
West Virginia State University will open the Tony Award-winning “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Davis Fine Arts Center.
A send up of 19th century “penny dreadfuls,” the show will run through Nov. 23.
Tickets are $10 at the door.
For more information, call 304-766-3126.
Santa Claus is coming to Town
Santa Claus returns to the Charleston Town Center today at 5:15 p.m. The annual visit, which kicks off the holiday season for the mall, begins at Center Court and will include Mario the Maker Magician and Jet from the PBS Kids show “Ready Jet Go!”
The evening begins with a magic show, followed by Jet and then a parade to the Frosty Forest with Santa.
The first 50 children in Santa’s Jingle Bell Line at 5 p.m. in Center Court receive a free Hallmark Legos ornament.
For more information, visit charlestontowncenter.com.
Mannheim Steamroller
Mannheim Steamroller’s 2019 Christmas tour pulls into the Charleston Municipal Auditorium next Thursday.
The tour is a 35th anniversary celebration of its original tour and will feature songs from the first Mannheim Steamroller record, as well as later material.
Tickets start at $47 and are available through ticketmaster.com.