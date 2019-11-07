Rock of Ages
Eighties rock jukebox musical “Rock of Ages” opens next week at the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans.
The show features power ballads and hair metal with songs by Poison, Pat Benatar and Whitesnake.
“Rock of Ages” opens at 8 p.m. on Nov. 15 and will run for two weekends with p.m. matinees Sundays.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.
The show is recommended for adult audiences due to adult situations and language.
For more information, call 304-721-8896 or visit albanartscenter.com.
Chris Young
Country star Chris Young returns to the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington next Saturday with his “Raised on Country 2019” tour.
The 7:30 p.m. show also features the Eli Young Band and Matt Stell.
Tickets start at $39.75.
For more information, call 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
Tyler Childers on Mountain Stage
Rising star Tyler Childers will headline the “Mountain Stage” 2019 season finale Dec. 1 at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston.
The 36th anniversary celebration will also feature Johnny Staats and the Delivery Boys, with other acts to be named later.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. show go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday through mountainstage.org.
Advance tickets are $30. Day of the show tickets are $35.
The show is expected to sell out.