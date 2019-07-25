‘Macbeth,’ week two
“Macbeth,” the Alban Arts Center’s summer Shakespeare production, continues this weekend at the St. Albans City Park Amphitheater.
Shows are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $10 in advance or at the gate. Call 304-721-889 or visit albanartscenter.com.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.
Multifest at 30
Multifest returns to Haddad Riverfront Park next weekend. The three-day multicultural celebration features live music with Jagged Edge and 69 Boyz, as well as local band Hybrid Soul.
MultiFest begins next Friday evening and is free to the public.
Glade Springs wizardry
The Resort at Glade Springs will host its second Wizarding Weekend Aug. 30 and 31. The weekend celebrates the “wizarding world” made popular in books and films like J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series.
It features a host of related activities. For more information, call 304-763-0806 or gladesprings.com.