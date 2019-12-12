Charleston Christmas parade tonight
The city of Charleston and the Charleston Town Center Mall hosts the annual Charleston Christmas Parade tonight beginning at 7 p.m. Lineup begins at 5:30 p.m. on Kanawha Boulevard.
Due to the size of the parade, Kanawha Boulevard from Morris Street to Florida Street will be closed beginning at 2:30 p.m.
The parade route will travel down Capitol Street then turn west onto Washington Street before turning up Court Street by the Town Center Mall. The parade will round the mall before eventually concluding on Kanawha Boulevard
Comfort and Joy: Christmas carols and beer
Hymns & Hops returns Tuesday night to Sam’s Uptown Café with its Holiday-themed “Comfort and Joy,” a mixture of spiritual music and craft beer (or whatever you want to drink or not drink).
It’s a Christmas carol sing-along focusing on the sacred side of the holiday. Music will be led by Zack Harold of gospel group The Sycomores. Admission to the 7 p.m. event is free, but donations of breakfast cereal and cash are being accepted for Covenant House.
Christmas ArtWalk next week
The last ArtWalk of 2019 arrives in Charleston Dec. 19. The regular self-guided walking tour of downtown shops will feature a wide variety of area artists showing and offering their works as unusual and one-of-a-kind holiday gifts.
ArtWalk will begin at 5 p.m. and wraps up around 8 p.m.
A real live reindeer
Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m., Charleston Town Center will present a special live appearance by Dasher, a 6-month-old reindeer.
The reindeer appears as part of a special partnership between Charleston Town Center and Barker Farms of Ironton, Ohio.
The free meet and greet will be held at a special corral across from Santa’s Frosty Forest.