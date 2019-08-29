Arts and Crafts fests next weekend
South Charleston and the city of St. Albans will both hold their annual arts and crafts festivals next Saturday.
The Arts and Crafts Mound Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. around the mound in South Charleston.
Arti Gras will take place on Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans from 6 to 10 p.m.
Marshall Artist Series tickets on sale Friday
Single tickets for all Marshall Artist Series performances go on sale Friday at noon.
The series includes “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical,” “Waitress” and the Ultimate Queen Celebration.
Tickets to the shows vary in price based on the show, seating and availability.
For more information, call 304-696-6656 or visit ticket master.com.
Culturefest in Mercer County next week
The 16th Annual Culurefest World Music and Arts Festival returns to the Appalachian Folk Life Center in Pipestem Sept. 5.
The four-day festival includes a diverse slate of local, regional and international performers, as well as workshops, drumming circles and more.
Day passes for select days start at $15. A full weekend pass is $50 and includes camping.
For more information, visit culturefestwv.com.