‘Oklahoma!’ closes this weekend
Charleston Light Opera Guild closes out its 70th anniversary celebration production of “Oklahoma!” this weekend at the Charleston Coliseum Little Theater.
Regular showings include 7 p.m. Friday night and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets to these shows are $25 and $35.
There’s also a special gala show Saturday at 2 p.m. that includes members of earlier casts, dinner and a dance. Tickets to the gala are $100.
For more information, call 304-343-2287 or charlestonlightoperaguild.org
Sound Checks Thanksgiving Eve
Wednesday night, the Clay Center will host another of its Sound Checks with Funk You, with local band, Beggars Clan.
The show begins at 8 p.m. Admission is $18.50.
For more information, call 304-561-3570 or theclaycenter.org
The Davisson Brothers
West Virginia’s The Davisson Brothers Band returns to the Boulevard Tavern Wednesday night for an anniversary party.
The show kicks of 9 p.m. Advance tickets are $15 or $20 at the door.
Tickets are available through Eventbrite.com.