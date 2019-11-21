You are the owner of this article.
In shorts

‘Oklahoma!’ closes this weekend

Charleston Light Opera Guild closes out its 70th anniversary celebration production of “Oklahoma!” this weekend at the Charleston Coliseum Little Theater.

Regular showings include 7 p.m. Friday night and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets to these shows are $25 and $35.

There’s also a special gala show Saturday at 2 p.m. that includes members of earlier casts, dinner and a dance. Tickets to the gala are $100.

For more information, call 304-343-2287 or charlestonlightoperaguild.org

Sound Checks Thanksgiving Eve

Wednesday night, the Clay Center will host another of its Sound Checks with Funk You, with local band, Beggars Clan.

The show begins at 8 p.m. Admission is $18.50.

For more information, call 304-561-3570 or theclaycenter.org

The Davisson Brothers

West Virginia’s The Davisson Brothers Band returns to the Boulevard Tavern Wednesday night for an anniversary party.

The show kicks of 9 p.m. Advance tickets are $15 or $20 at the door.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite.com.

Reach Bill Lynch at lynch@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-5195 or follow @lostHwys on Twitter. He's also on Instagram at instagram.com/billiscap/ and read his blog at blogs.wvgazettemail.com/onemonth.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, November 21, 2019

Bias, Kenneth - 7 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Carrow, Mildred - 1 p.m., Marmet Memorial Gardens, Marmet.

Coleman, Aaron - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

Fore, George - 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Midkiff, Cleo - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Outman, Roxine -  2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Shamblin, Cathy - 7 p.m., Christ Community Church, Scott Depot.