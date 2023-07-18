Life imitates art. Art imitates life. Life imitates ... Barbie?
Singer Jordan Sokel said his band, Pressing Strings, hadn’t been thinking about the iconic plastic doll when they started talking about shooting the video for the group’s latest song, “Your Love.”
The jammy indie, funk and soul trio, which performs Friday night for “Live at The Shop” in Dunbar (also opening night for the “Barbie” movie), started by kicking around different ideas, but then things took a turn because of Facebook.
“It was a funny accident,” Sokel said. “We were bouncing around how to do the video concepts and the idea sort of came up through our director, Paul Hutson.”
The singer said he liked the idea. Sokel was a family man with a couple of preteen daughters. He was well-aware of Barbie.
“Then we ended up finding three Ken dolls on Facebook Marketplace that looked hilariously similar to us,” Sokel said. “It’s funny how it all works out, like it was meant to be.”
They shot the video. Sokel’s daughter, Ellie, starred in it.
“We had the whole family around for the video,” he said. “It was really cool for them to be there.”
Having his family around for work isn’t so easy and won’t be so regular over the next couple of months. The Barbie-influenced video for “Your Love” is part of the roll out for the band’s seventh studio record, “… And I For You.”
Record and video releases from working bands like Pressing Strings inevitably mean long tours, and the Maryland-based trio will be off and on the road for months. Very few of those shows will be where they’ll have much of a chance to spend time with their families, but Sokel said they were glad to be out touring.
Like many other bands, Pressing Strings spent months at home after the start of the pandemic. Getting away from the travel wasn’t all bad, Sokel said.
“It was kind of like a welcome break when it happened,” he said. “I have a young family — three daughters all under the age of 10. So, it was nice to sort of have spare time and to be grounded with my family.”
Since forming Pressing Strings in college a little over 15 years ago, the band had stayed busy. While that’s gratifying as a performer, Sokel said it’s not always easy on his home life.
While off the road, he built up his home recording space, tinkered with old material and wrote songs about where he was in life. Some of that included his feelings on being a father during a difficult time.
All of this turned out to be pre-production for “… And I For You,” which captures a variety of moods and feelings.
“It turned out to be a very personal record for me,” Sokel said.
After the band’s show at The Shop in Dunbar Friday, Pressing Strings heads west to Colorado and Missouri. Later, they’re doing a couple of festival shows organized by Warren Haynes of Gov’t Mule, including the Jamaica Island Exodus Festival.
“So, we have those big gigs to look forward to,” he said. “But the next couple of months is a lot of plugging away while continuing to write for the next record.”