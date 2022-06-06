Bassist/bandleader John Inghram paying tribute to one of his favorite artists has become a bit of a summertime tradition for Charleston’s Live on the Levee free concert series.
Friday night, Inghram presents “A Tribute to David Bowie.”
After shows for Bill Withers, Tom Petty and The Rolling Stones, Inghram said the selection of Bowie just fit.
“Bowie would have been 75 this year,” he said. “And there’s such a huge catalog, so many hits and he stood for a lot of diversity.”
Bowie was a musical chameleon who didn’t always neatly fit into any particular category. He was a singer/songwriter whose music ranged from dance and disco to rock, soul and folk.
He sang about social change, coming of age, politics, modern love and what it might be like to be an astronaut.
“He was also all about being unique, being weird and just being yourself,” Inghram said. “I thought I could touch a lot of bases with a show like that.”
The easy part of putting together a tribute show is typically just getting out on stage and playing. This year, though, Inghram said even that was a challenge. Almost two weeks out from the performance, he said the drummer for the band had to bow out.
“I had to pivot a bit to replace him, but we’re good,” he said.
The rest of the trouble is in the organizing — sifting through the material and then finding musicians who can and want to perform it.
Sometimes there are contractual issues to work out.
Bowie’s career spanned decades. Hits included ’70s classic rock staples like “Space Oddity,” “Ziggy Stardust” and “Suffragette City;” ’80s pop hits like “Blue Jean,” “Let’s Dance” and “China Girl;” as well as latter day songs like “Lazarus,” released after his death in 2016.
The singer also famously paired with Mick Jagger for “Dancing in the Streets” and Queen for “Under Pressure.”
There are plenty of Bowie songs that are fan favorites, even if they weren’t released as radio singles or turned into music videos.
Inghram said devoted Bowie fans will not hear everything they want, but they should get a wide sampling of the songwriter’s catalog.
No spoilers about what to expect, but Inghram said, “I can say that the second set is very dance heavy.”
As with previous tribute shows, the Bowie show leans toward presenting songs in the spirit of how they were intended without trying to copy the originals too closely.
“We try to stay true to the essence of the material,” Inghram said. “People want to hear the stuff they recognize, but we add some elements to make them our own.”