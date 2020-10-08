It’s an event that might not have happened if not for COVID-19, but Saturday night at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, there will be wrestling.
“Under ordinary circumstances, I think the likelihood of something like this happening would be slim to none,” said IWA East Coast wrestling promoter Mike Tawney.
But these are not ordinary circumstances. Over the summer, baseball games at the ballpark were few and far between. Minor league baseball was canceled for the year, and for a while, nobody was even cutting the grass on the field.
Tawney was excited to bring his promotion, the “Ballpark Brawl,” to the park.
“I’ve gone to a lot of games out there,” Tawney said. “My wife works for one of the owners of the park and we’ve gone when they’ve had wrestling nights.”
Wrestling nights at the ballpark have featured public appearances by wrestlers that IWA has worked with, he said.
“And I’ve always thought how great it would be if we could do a wrestling show at Power Park and use some of those same people,” Tawney said.
Now seemed as good a time as any.
“Really, all I did was reach out and the park said sure,” he said.
IWA East Coast has been around for 16 years, averaging five or six shows a year.
“Quality above quantity,” Tawney said.
This year, the promotion had expected to expand in a big way — going to a minimum of 10 shows per year, with a monthly show at the Milton Fire Department in Milton.
Tawney said IWA planned to use the shows as a platform for some of their younger wrestlers learning the ropes at the Power Slam Academy wrestling school in Nitro.
“That was going to be our way to get the kids used to working in front of crowds and then we’d do some of the bigger shows, like we always do, in Clendenin, Nitro or wherever,” he said.
Then COVID-19 clotheslined everyone’s plans.
Shows in April, May and June were canceled. IWA booked a show in Milton for July. Tawney said they followed the recommended guidelines, were cleared by the fire marshal, but a rival wrestling promotion complained.
“West Virginia has a lot of ridiculous high school drama,” Tawney said.
The August and September shows were canceled.
This show at Power Park looked promising, he said. It’s outdoors and they’re taking a lot of precautions.
“All of our workers and performers have to get tested for COVID before Saturday and get us the results,” Tawney said.
Obviously, if someone has the virus, they have to sit this one out.
Workers and performers will get their temperatures taken when they arrive — and everyone wears masks, except when the wrestlers are walking into and performing in the ring.
“We’re limited to 25% capacity,” Tawney said. “The stadium seats up to 3,000, so they’re allowing us up to 1,000 seats.”
In the stands, wrestling fans will be seated in alternating rows and spaced apart, unless they’re with a group of no more than six.
“It’s almost like a checkerboard,” he said. “No one will be sitting in front of you.”
The ring will be at home plate and there will be seats around the ring, but those are being pre-sold and the layout of the seats around the ring will be determined by what seats have been sold and how many people are in a particular group.
“And we’re asking people to wear masks,” Tawney said. “The majority of people don’t have a problem if it’s something that gets them out of the house and out to see something they enjoy.”
The show will have concessions, but those will be handled by Power Park.
Because of COVID-19, many wrestling promotions across the country aren’t doing shows or they’re doing far fewer than normal. Wrestlers have been stuck at home, unable to work and unable to make a living, which has made these performers more available to the promotions that are able to do shows.
Tawney said IWA had good relations with a lot of up-and-coming and star wrestlers.
“But it’s been almost too easy to put together a card,” he said. “We pride ourselves on bringing in the widest variety of wrestlers, but I’m getting calls from all kinds of people.”
Tawney hoped for a good (and responsible) crowd Saturday at Power Park. One good show tends to lead to another and then another.
“With the people coming in to wrestle, as long as you’re doing it safe and as long as you’re doing it right, the performers are going to appreciate that,” he said. “And they’ll want to come back.”