Jackson County Junior Fair schedule: July 26, 2019

Friday
Tickets for adults (ages 12 and over) cost $10 and tickets for youth (ages 2-11) cost $5. Children under 2 are free. Ticket prices does not include admission to the carnival, which must be purchased separately. For more information, visit www.jacksoncountyfair.com.
7:30 a.m.: Gates open
9 a.m.: Horse awards ceremony — horse ring
11 a.m.: Exhibit halls open
11 a.m.: Market livestock sale (goats, heifers, lambs, rabbits, steers, hogs) — show arena
4 p.m.: Versatile Horse and Rider Challenge — horse ring
6 p.m.: Carnival opens
6:30 p.m.: Mud Bog (deep pit) — pull track
8 p.m.: The Griffith Family Concert — stage
9 p.m.: Exhibit halls close