Jackson County Junior Fair schedule: July 24, 2019

Wednesday

Tickets for adults (ages 12 and over) cost $10 and tickets for youth (ages 2-11) cost $5. Children under 2 are free. Ticket prices do not include admission to the carnival, which must be purchased separately. For more information, visit www.jacksoncountyfair.com.

7:30 a.m.: Gates open

8:30 a.m.: 4-H & FFA Feeder Pig Show; 4-H & FFA Pig Show — Show Arena

11 a.m.: Exhibit halls open

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: State Fair Sign-up

1 p.m.: 4-H & FFA Horse Show Western Fitting & Grooming/Showmanship; Horsemanship — Horse Ring

2 p.m.: 4-H & FFA Replacement Heifer Show — Show Arena

4:30 p.m.: 4-H & FFA Market Steer Show — Show Arena

6 p.m.: Supreme Showman Contest — Show Arena

6 p.m.: Carnival opens

7 p.m.: Demolition Derby — Pull Track

7:30 p.m.: Market Poultry Showmanship — Show Arena

8 p.m.: Rhonda Vincent Concert — Stage

9 p.m.: Exhibit halls close

Funerals Today

Funerals for Today, July 24, 2019

Bailey, Steven Michael - 1 p.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood

Carter, Dale Edward - 11 a.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Claytor, Lawrence - Noon, St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Fain, Alice V. (Berry) - 1 p.m., Wallace Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum, Clintonville

Hager, Golden Lee - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Henson, Terry Lee - 11 a.m., Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.

Johnson, Ricky - 2 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

King, Narvel Lawrence, - 2 p.m., First Little Creek FWB, Chelyan.

McCue, Jerry Allen - 11 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Summersville.

McGhee, Rosalie Goff - Noon, Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Morris, Kimberly - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Reichard, Norman Howard - 1 p.m., Smathers Funeral Chapel, Rainelle.

Sasser, William Bayron - 2 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.

Stapleton, Josephine "Jo" - 1 p.m., Barton Chapel Church , Apple Grove.

Webb, Mardelle Mae - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Williams, Jess F. - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.