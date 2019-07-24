Jackson County Junior Fair schedule: July 24, 2019

Wednesday
Tickets for adults (ages 12 and over) cost $10 and tickets for youth (ages 2-11) cost $5. Children under 2 are free. Ticket prices do not include admission to the carnival, which must be purchased separately. For more information, visit www.jacksoncountyfair.com.
7:30 a.m.: Gates open
8:30 a.m.: 4-H & FFA Feeder Pig Show; 4-H & FFA Pig Show — Show Arena
11 a.m.: Exhibit halls open
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: State Fair Sign-up
1 p.m.: 4-H & FFA Horse Show Western Fitting & Grooming/Showmanship; Horsemanship — Horse Ring
2 p.m.: 4-H & FFA Replacement Heifer Show — Show Arena
4:30 p.m.: 4-H & FFA Market Steer Show — Show Arena
6 p.m.: Supreme Showman Contest — Show Arena
6 p.m.: Carnival opens
7 p.m.: Demolition Derby — Pull Track
7:30 p.m.: Market Poultry Showmanship — Show Arena
8 p.m.: Rhonda Vincent Concert — Stage
9 p.m.: Exhibit halls close