Jackson County Junior Fair schedule: July 27, 2019

Saturday

Tickets for adults (ages 12 and over) cost $10 and tickets for youth (ages 2-11) cost $5. Children under 2 are free. Ticket prices does not include admission to the carnival, which must be purchased separately. For more information, visit www.jacksoncountyfair.com.

Constellium Motor Sports Night

7:30 a.m.: Gates open

9 a.m.: Exhibit halls open

9 a.m.: Miniature Horse Show — horse warm-up ring

11:30 a.m.: 4-H, FFA and open sheep show — show arena

Noon to 1:30 p.m.: Pie registration — fair office

1 p.m.: Carnival opens

1 to 3 p.m.: Youth field day

2 p.m.: Open English & Western horse show — horse ring

4 p.m.: Tractor and four-wheel drive pull, American Farm Pullers Association – pull track

4 p.m.: Pie auction — show arena

6 p.m.: Pedal tractor pull — show arena

7 p.m.: Walker Montgomery concert — stage

9 p.m.: John Berry concert — stage

9 p.m.: Exhibit halls close

9:30 to 10:30 p.m.: Exhibits released

11 p.m.: Fireworks show

Funerals Today

Funerals For Today July 27, 2019

Adkins, Bethel - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Atkins, Geraldine Burton - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Blevins, Forrest W. - 2 p.m., New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, Dunbar.

Bodnar, Jr, Stephen James - 2:20 p.m., Bruce McDonald Memorial United Methodist Church, Man.

Cassis, George - 11 a.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.

Church, Ronald - 11 a.m., Evans funeral Home and Cremations Services at Chapmanville.

Dennison, William - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.

Deskins, Gay -11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Egnor, Donald - 3 p.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Pecks Mill.

Fox, John L. - 11 a.m., St. Agnes Catholic Church, Charleston.

Johnson, Troy and Dolores -1p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Kinkler-Cantley, Stephanie - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Merrimee, Hazel Marie - 10 a.m., Ridgelawn Memorial Park Abbey of Devotion, Huntington.

Marion, Palmajune - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Milhoan, Kenneth - 1 p.m., Coonskin Park, Shelter #9, Charleston.

Nutter, Carl - Noon, Cross Lanes United Methodist Church.

Prudnick, Raymond - 10 a.m., St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Morgantown.

Ramsey, William - 1 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Smith, David R. - 11:30 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasglow.

Smith, Doyle Dayton - 2 p.m., Dunbar First Baptist Church, Dunbar.

Taylor, Jr. Charles E. - 2 p.m., Pocatalico Community Church, Pocatalico.

Tucker, Lester - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

Willis, Peggy Ann - 6 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Wood, William - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.