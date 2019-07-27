Jackson County Junior Fair schedule: July 27, 2019

Saturday
Tickets for adults (ages 12 and over) cost $10 and tickets for youth (ages 2-11) cost $5. Children under 2 are free. Ticket prices does not include admission to the carnival, which must be purchased separately. For more information, visit www.jacksoncountyfair.com.
Constellium Motor Sports Night
7:30 a.m.: Gates open
9 a.m.: Exhibit halls open
9 a.m.: Miniature Horse Show — horse warm-up ring
11:30 a.m.: 4-H, FFA and open sheep show — show arena
Noon to 1:30 p.m.: Pie registration — fair office
1 p.m.: Carnival opens
1 to 3 p.m.: Youth field day
2 p.m.: Open English & Western horse show — horse ring
4 p.m.: Tractor and four-wheel drive pull, American Farm Pullers Association – pull track
4 p.m.: Pie auction — show arena
6 p.m.: Pedal tractor pull — show arena
7 p.m.: Walker Montgomery concert — stage
9 p.m.: John Berry concert — stage
9 p.m.: Exhibit halls close
9:30 to 10:30 p.m.: Exhibits released
11 p.m.: Fireworks show