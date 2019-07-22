Jackson County Junior Fair schedule: July 22, 2019

Monday
Jackson County Fairgrounds near Cottageville
Tickets for adults (ages 12 and over) cost $10 and tickets for youth (ages 2-11) cost $5. Children under 2 are free. Ticket price does not include admission to the carnival, which must be purchased separately. For more information, visit www.jacksoncountyfair.com.
7:30 a.m.: Gates open
8 a.m.: 4-H & FFA Senior Swine Showmanship, Intermediate Swine Showmanship and Junior Swine Showmanship — Show Arena
9 a.m. to noon: Judging of Exhibits, Exhibit Hall — McDonald’s Building
4 p.m.: Poultry Breed Show — Show Arena
4 p.m.: 4-H & FFA Rabbit Showmanship & Show Open Rabbit Showmanship & Breed Show; 4-H & FFA Market Rabbit Show; Single Fryer Rabbit — Show Arena
4 p.m.: Open Youth Horse Show — Horse Ring
5 p.m.: Exhibit halls open
7 p.m.: Rodeo — Pull Track
9 p.m.: Movie Night (weather permitting) — Stage
9 p.m.: Exhibit halls close