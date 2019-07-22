You are the owner of this article.
Jackson County Junior Fair schedule: July 22, 2019

Monday

Jackson County Fairgrounds near Cottageville

Tickets for adults (ages 12 and over) cost $10 and tickets for youth (ages 2-11) cost $5. Children under 2 are free. Ticket price does not include admission to the carnival, which must be purchased separately. For more information, visit www.jacksoncountyfair.com.

7:30 a.m.: Gates open

8 a.m.: 4-H & FFA Senior Swine Showmanship, Intermediate Swine Showmanship and Junior Swine Showmanship — Show Arena

9 a.m. to noon: Judging of Exhibits, Exhibit Hall — McDonald’s Building

4 p.m.: Poultry Breed Show — Show Arena

4 p.m.: 4-H & FFA Rabbit Showmanship & Show Open Rabbit Showmanship & Breed Show; 4-H & FFA Market Rabbit Show; Single Fryer Rabbit — Show Arena

4 p.m.: Open Youth Horse Show — Horse Ring

5 p.m.: Exhibit halls open

7 p.m.: Rodeo — Pull Track

9 p.m.: Movie Night (weather permitting) — Stage

9 p.m.: Exhibit halls close

Funerals Today

Funerals for Monday, July 22, 2019

Carrico, Imogene - 11 a.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Dudley, Lillie - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Farley, Willard - 1 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Fisher, James - 11 a.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Keeney, Helen - Noon, Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Kennedy, Anna - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Rice-Carney, Lisa - 8 p.m., Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot.

Shinn, Larry - 5 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Totten Sr., James - Noon, West Virginia Home Mission Church, Nitro.