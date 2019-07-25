You are the owner of this article.
Jackson County Junior Fair schedule: July 25, 2019

Thursday

Tickets for adults (ages 12 and over) cost $10 and tickets for youth (ages 2-11) cost $5. Children under 2 are free. Ticket prices does not include admission to the carnival, which must be purchased separately. For more information, visit www.jacksoncountyfair.com.

7:30 a.m.: Gates open

9 a.m.: Feeder & Market Lamb Show — Show Arena

11 a.m.: Exhibit halls open

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: State Fair Signup

1 p.m.: Open Cattle Show — Show Arena

1 p.m.: Cornhole Competition immediately after Open Cattle Show

1 to 4 p.m.: Grand Champion Interviews — Exhibit Hall

5 p.m.: Millet Trials — Community Garden

4 p.m.: Youth Fun Horse Show — Horse Ring

6 p.m.: Carnival opens

6:30 p.m.: Fancy Free Cloggers — Show Arena

6:30 p.m.: Cow Chip Bingo

7:30 p.m.: Mud Racing — Pull Track

8 p.m.: Steel Woods Band Concert — Stage

9 p.m.: Exhibit halls close

Funerals Today

Funerals for Today July 25, 2019

Baker, John - 3 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Campbell, Darlene Smith - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Hudnall, Judy Virginia - Noon, Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Joslin, Marilyn Vorholt - 1 p.m., Village Chapel Presbyterian Church, Charleston.

Linkenhoker, Juanita J. - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Schafstall, Patricia - 1 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Smith, Rosey Lee - 2 p.m., Legg Cemetery, Hico.