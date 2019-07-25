Jackson County Junior Fair schedule: July 25, 2019

Thursday
Tickets for adults (ages 12 and over) cost $10 and tickets for youth (ages 2-11) cost $5. Children under 2 are free. Ticket prices does not include admission to the carnival, which must be purchased separately. For more information, visit www.jacksoncountyfair.com.
7:30 a.m.: Gates open
9 a.m.: Feeder & Market Lamb Show — Show Arena
11 a.m.: Exhibit halls open
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: State Fair Signup
1 p.m.: Open Cattle Show — Show Arena
1 p.m.: Cornhole Competition immediately after Open Cattle Show
1 to 4 p.m.: Grand Champion Interviews — Exhibit Hall
5 p.m.: Millet Trials — Community Garden
4 p.m.: Youth Fun Horse Show — Horse Ring
6 p.m.: Carnival opens
6:30 p.m.: Fancy Free Cloggers — Show Arena
6:30 p.m.: Cow Chip Bingo
7:30 p.m.: Mud Racing — Pull Track
8 p.m.: Steel Woods Band Concert — Stage
9 p.m.: Exhibit halls close