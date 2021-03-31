James Taylor and Jackson Browne’s concert at the Charleston Coliseum has been rescheduled from June 15 to Aug. 6.
Originally planned for June 2020, the show was postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a release, Taylor thanked fans for their patience and said, “We didn’t want to have to cancel this tour that we’ve been waiting so long to perform together, so we’ve been working to get these dates rescheduled to a time period when the U.S. is reopened and safe to gather for a concert.”
He added that they would be following developments and would abide by all health and safety protocols.
“We can’t wait to get back on stage and see you out there soon,” James said.
Previously purchased tickets will be honored. For information about refunds, contact the point of purchase for more information.