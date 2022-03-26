Time is free until it’s not.
The pandemic helped remind folk singer Janis Ian, 70, that there are only so many hours in the day, only so many days in a month and that each person has a very finite number of years.
Too much of it has been spent dealing with social media or answering email.
Speaking over the phone from a hotel room in California, Ian said, “In the last two years, I’ve had only one day off from email.”
And so, she’s done — or almost.
Tonight’s performance on “Mountain Stage” in Morgantown will very likely be her last. The show is part of the singer’s last North American tour, in support of what is probably her last studio record, “The Light at the End of the Line.”
Janis Ian is calling it quits.
Ian arrived on the American music scene in the mid-1960s. When she was 14, she wrote and recorded her first hit, “Society’s Child (Baby I’ve Been Thinking),” about an interracial romance.
The song became a hit despite opposition from some radio stations to play it.
In the mid-1970s, she hit again with “At Seventeen,” appeared on the premiere episode of “Saturday Night Live,” and won the Grammy Award in 1976 for “Best Pop Vocal Performance – Female.”
Through the 1980s and 1990s, she continued to release records and tour.
In 1993, she came out as a lesbian. She married her longtime girlfriend, Patricia Snider in 2003. The couple exchanged vows in Canada.
Same sex marriage wouldn’t become legal anywhere in the U.S. until 2004 and wouldn’t be legal in all 50 states until 2015.
In 2013, Ian won her second Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album for her autobiography, “Society’s Child.”
She said, “When you’re young, you think you understand what it is to feel the clock ticking, but you think of it in a different way at 60 than you do when you’re 70.”
Ian said everybody makes plans. She’s made plans.
“I have all of these projects I want to finish, that I keep threatening to finish,” she said.
Many of them will never get done.
Everyone always has more things they want to do than they will ever do, she said.
The list is longer for some people, shorter for others, but Ian said she and her wife had talked about going to Europe to spend time with friends. They wanted to travel to Japan for a couple of months to do the same — but without having to attach the visits with the stresses of being on tour.
Being on a concert tour is still traveling for work, with a lot of time spent shuffling from one place to another and getting ready for the next show.
Ian didn’t think she and her wife would get to Europe or Japan, at least not in the way they’d hoped.
“I’m out of time,” Ian said.
Staying off the road because of the pandemic was a factor in Ian’s decision, but it wasn’t the only factor.
She said more and more she’d thought, “Why doesn’t my profession have an exit plan?”
The answer, Ian said was that there were no maps because the occupation of being a recording artist and a world-wide touring performer is still new. The job has only been around for a couple of generations and the demands of the job keep changing.
So, this was her exit plan. She would release one more record, go on tour and try to play as many of her favorite clubs and theaters as she could.
Some of them needed people like her to come play at least one more time.
Performers lost money during the pandemic because they couldn’t tour. Clubs lost money because they couldn’t fill seats, sell tickets, and serve drinks.
“To hear that my three sold out dates at McCabe’s makes a difference to them makes me feel a little better about the whole thing,” she said.
The final tour also gives fans one more chance to see her in person. After she’s done, Ian said she’d go home to her wife in Florida.
Patricia is ready for her to be home all the time. The pandemic helped prepare them for that, as well as move.
Ian said they downsized from 4,500-square-feet to a 1,000-square-foot place overlooking a canal.
“It was a test of our relationship,” she laughed. “But we made it work.”
While she’s home, Ian wants to write — short stories more than songs.
Ian has published some short stories over the years, was a columnist for the Advocate and wrote an autobiography.
“I’d like to see if I can become a good short story writer because I don’t think I am yet,” she said.
There would probably be some more music somewhere.
The singer didn’t rule out playing the occasional show or even recording, but those would be one-off kinds of things, guest appearances and special occasions.
“But I’m pretty much done with this part of my life,” she said. “I’m just turning into a writer full time. That’s just what I’ve always wanted to do.”
In the end, everyone only has so much time.
“You start looking at the last two years as not just what COVID cost you, but what aging has cost you,” she said.
Ian had paid enough. It was time for change.