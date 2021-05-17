Jason Aldean is returning to the Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 14 with his "Back in the Saddle 2021" tour.
The concert will also feature singer/songwriter HARDY and Lainey Wilson.
Aldean, a three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year award winner, is best known for hits including “Dirt Road Anthem,” “The Truth” and “Any Ol' Barstool.” He released his ninth record, “9,” in 2019.
The singer was in the early weeks of his 2020 “We Back” tour when the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of remaining dates. One of the shows Aldean played before the tour was halted was in Charleston.
HARDY, who has written for a variety of country artists including Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen and Florida Georgia Line, released his second record, “A Rock,” last year. He is best known for hits "One Beer" and "Rednecker."
Wilson’s second album, “Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin,’” was released in February of this year. Her current single, “Things a Man Oughta Know,” sits at No. 24 on the Billboard Country chart.
Presale tickets are available at noon Tuesday for Citi cardholders. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased through www.jasonaldean.com.