Jazz vocalist for Bob Thompson's 'Joy To The World' is a big Christmas fan

There are Christmas fans and then there are Christmas fans.
Jazz singer Jane Monheit is a fan — a big fan.
The singer, who performs Thursday and Friday night at the Culture Center for Bob Thompson’s annual “Joy To The World” shows, said she and her husband had their Christmas tree decorated before Thanksgiving, but added that she comes from a long line of Christmas people.
“We were a very Christmas family,” Monheit said. “My mother still sings in a choir and goes caroling in Victorian costumes every year.”
Before that, there were pageants and Christmas programs.
Monheit said her parents didn’t drag her to anything. She was always joyously in the mix.
“We really don’t mess around with Christmas as a family,” she said. “We do it to the max.”
These days, the singer starts early with the holiday, but then hits the road with her band to play Christmas shows, generally based around her 2005 holiday record, “The Season.”
It’s a favorite record for Monheit.
“The songs I picked out on that album were just my favorites,” she said. “These were just the songs that I’d sing for whatever, whether it was a specifically themed project or not.”
That’s always been kind of how Monheit works.
“Everything I sing is a song I have to sing,” she said. “It’s a song I’m obsessed with, something I feel really driven to sing. The Christmas songs were all my favorites and they really are.”
Monheit said part of the reason she still loved all the music on her Christmas record was that she didn’t wear it out. She really only brings them out for about a month every year.
“As you pull them out and shine them up, you just love them more and more,” she said.
A good Christmas song, to her, is something universal, timeless and connects with the human experience, like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
“It doesn’t matter when that song was written,” she said. “It’s talking about love and loss. That kind of thing is eternal.”
Or like “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” Monheit added.
“If only in my dreams,” she quoted and then said, “Come on. We’ve all been there.”
The singer said she enjoyed her Christmas tours, but they’re always limited engagements. She gets started somewhere around Thanksgiving but wraps up on Dec. 20 and goes home to Los Angeles.
“I never work all the way through Christmas,” she said. “It’s Christmas and I’m a mom.”
Celebrations in her house include the usual presents under the trimmed tree and a party with the family’s friends.
“My husband comes from a big, Italian family,” she said. “One of the things that was sort of left behind in New York when we moved out here was the big Italian Christmas Eve party, so basically we have one for all of our friends who don’t have family out here.”
Monheit said she was looking forward to the year ahead. Already, her calendar of shows is filling up, but she thought 2020 might be the year that she gets around to recording her 12th record.
Her last album was “The Songbook Sessions: Ella Fitzgerald,” released in 2016, but Monheit said she wasn’t in a particular hurry to get it done.
“I have lots and lots of dates and a band I need to keep on the road,” she said. “Also, I made about 10 records in 16 years and that was a lot. Letting me slow down for a minute was a good thing.”