Comedian Jeff Foxworthy will return to Charleston Sept. 17 for a show at the Municipal Auditorium.
The show is part of the comedian and television star’s upcoming Good Old Days Tour, which begins Aug. 20 in Bowler, Wisc.
Foxworthy’s comedy career began in the late 1980s when he came to prominence with his “You Might be a Redneck ...” jokes. The family friendly comedian soon branched into recording, films and television, including “The Jeff Foxworthy Show,” “Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?” and “American Bible Challenge.”
The Georgia native is also a best-selling recording artist and author who has released 26 books.
Tickets for the Charleston show go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. A fan presale starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $36.50 and $56.50 and available through www.jefffoxworthy.com.