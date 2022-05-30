Pop singer Jordy doesn’t write and sing songs just for gay people.
The Los Angeles-based performer, who headlines this weekend’s Rainbow Pride of West Virginia concert, said, “I grew up listening to street artists sing about their heterosexual relationships all the time. And I found ways to relate to those feelings behind those lyrics. And so for me, it was kind of just like, I’m gonna do the same thing.”
Love is love, after all, and Jordy writes a lot about love. He draws on relationships and basic human connections, whether they’re romantic or not.
He said, “It’s one of those things that all humans share, you know. Feelings, whether they’re platonic or romantic, and getting your heart hurt, whether it’s platonic or romantic.”
Jordy said he hopes people hear themselves in the lyrics, so that if they’ve been through a bad breakup or a fight or just found someone new, they can relate.
“So yeah, I draw from relationships all the time,” he said. “Call me Taylor Swift. Call me anything you like. I’m proud of it.”
Jordy is proud of a lot of things, including his music and who he is. He said there was never really a question about hiding his sexuality to make it in pop music, as others have done.
The Chicago native came out when he was 15.
“I have been out for a very long time,” he said. “When I decided that I wanted to release my own music, I never even had a moment of, like, making a decision. I’ve been myself and I’ve been authentic to who I am.”
Jordy didn’t just embrace who he was. He celebrated it. The artwork for one of his first singles is of two stick figure boys holding hands.
Being authentic, he said, was always the plan.
Jordy’s summer tour includes several Pride shows. He’s also performing at Pride events in New Jersey and Ohio.
His show Saturday in Charleston is his first official visit to West Virginia, though he said he was pretty sure that he’d driven through the state on his way from Boston, where he was attending school, to Washington, DC.
The singer said he was excited about getting to see West Virginia and to bring his band.
Jordy promised an upbeat show made for a party crowd.
“We really go hard,” he said. “We rock out --and that’s super fun.”
During the early part of the pandemic, like nearly every other performer, Jordy was sidelined from traveling. He had to share his music online and make connections with friends and fans there.
He said he was excited to get back out on the road, which will eventually lead him back to Chicago. This time, it’s not just to visit old neighborhoods and look up friends.
Jordy is scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza.
He said he used to go to the festival with his family every summer. He saw everyone from Paul McCartney and Sam Smith to Bruno Mars and 21 Pilots.
“It’s a huge festival,” he said. “So, this will be very personal and emotional and exciting for all of us to experience ‘Lalo’ a little bit different this year.”
This summer is shaping up to be a busy one for the singer. Along with the touring, Jordy has a new single out. “Dry Spell” was released last week. More music would turn up over the next couple of months, he said.
“I think we’re working up to a new record, which is very exciting,” he said.