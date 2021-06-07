Heavy metal legend, Judas Priest, is coming to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Oct. 24.
The show is part of the British band’s 50th anniversary tour, which launches in September.
Formed in 1970, the band is best known for a wide range of rock songs through the 1970s and early 1980s including “Living after Midnight,” “Breaking the Law,” and “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’,” among others.
Judas Priest was one of the first heavy metal bands to land substantial airplay during the early years of MTV and while the group’s musical output ebbed some during the 1990s, the band has continued to steadily release new material.
The band’s last record, “Firepower,” released in 2018, peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200 chart and had the hit, “Lightning Strike.”
Tickets for the Oct. 24 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and are available at 800-745-3000 or through ticketmaster.com.
Ticket prices to be announced later.