Kanawha Kordsmen hosting group sing Saturday

Staff reports

Aug 16, 2022

The Kanawha Kordsmen and friends will lead a concert and group sing called "The New Normal" at 2 p.m. Saturday at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston.

The performances and sing-a-long will include music from the last half century and will also feature the group Harmony ReChoired.

For more information, call 304-346-7464 or visit kordsmen.org.