Kanawha State Forest ready to rock this weekend

Rock The Park returns to Kanawha State Forest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday with an afternoon full of live, local music.The day includes performances by the Carpenter Ants, Patty and the Butchers, Aaron Fisher and Ghost Fleet, FourChill, and the George Washington High School band.Sponsored by the Kanawha State Forest Foundation, the festival is free to the public.