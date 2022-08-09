Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kanawha State Forest sign

Kanawha State Forest will host an afternoon of free music Saturday.

 Courtesy photo

Rock The Park returns to Kanawha State Forest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday with an afternoon full of live, local music.

The day includes performances by the Carpenter Ants, Patty and the Butchers, Aaron Fisher and Ghost Fleet, FourChill, and the George Washington High School band.

