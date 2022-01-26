Not everyone grows up knowing what they want to be when they get older.
Kentucky singer/songwriter Abby Hamilton didn’t. Being a musician wasn’t something she seriously considered, even though she grew up taking violin, guitar and piano lessons.
Hamilton, who kicks off the new season of Sound Checks concerts at the Clay Center in Charleston Friday night, said, “We had a rule growing up. We all had to be in some kind of music lesson until we were 18.”
The singer said she comes from a musical family, mostly on her father’s side. She had aunts who were in a gospel trio called “The Hamilton Family,” and everybody got together to sing and play at family gatherings and holidays.
“Every Christmas, every major holiday, would inevitably turn into a jam,” she said.
There was a lot of music in her life, but not much of a push or pull to do more than sing with family or listen at home until she started at Asbury University, a private Christian university in Wilmore, Kentucky, where Hamilton grew up.
“I could barely play guitar,” she said.
Hamilton didn’t have much of a plan for a degree. She said she liked history, but had no idea what she was supposed to do with that.
“I thought, maybe grad school, but I wasn’t the best at school,” she said.
In her free time, Hamilton said she began listening to more singer/songwriters.
“I had no idea that a lot of my favorite songs were written by the people that sang them,” she said.
Hamilton was drawn to musical storytelling and started experimenting with her own songs. She played them for friends.
After she had about four songs, Hamilton said her friend, Angie, went ahead and booked a show for her at Al’s Bar in nearby Lexington.
“I was as nervous as all get out,” Hamilton said. “But my whole college turned out, including my very conservative professors. It was so cool.”
Her catalog of original songs grew, as did her experience playing in front of crowds. She played clubs and bars, and recorded music. Like some other artists, 2020 was supposed to be her big breakthrough year. She had big plans, at least, but most crashed and burned after the start of the pandemic.
“So, I did the most artist type thing ever,” Hamilton said. “I went away to a cabin in the woods.”
She wasn’t exactly cut off from the rest of the world, but she wrote songs. Then her producer, Duane Lundy, asked if she wanted to record an album.
“We’ve got nothing else to do,” Lundy told her.
The pandemic paused her performing and touring, but Hamilton said it was maybe the most creative time of her life.
“So, 2020 turned out to be beautiful,” the singer said. “Minus the imminent doom.”
Things have picked up since last summer. Hamilton said she plans to tour extensively over the coming months.
Along with her show at the Clay Center, she’ll be in Huntington at The Loud (formerly the V Club) on April 2 and is scheduled to make her Mountain Stage debut April 3 at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston on a show that’s headlined by fellow Kentuckian Joan Osborne.