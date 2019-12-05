Krampus returning for holiday photos

For those interested in the darker side of Christmas, photographer Mike Winland will host the fifth annual Pictures with Krampus and The Fright Before Christmas Art Show on Saturday at 5306 MacCorkle Avenue SE in South Charleston. Krampus is described as a whimsical beast of European folklore who punishes naughty children during the Christmas season while Santa rewards the good. Photos are available with Krampus Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and then from 6 to 10 p.m. Prices for a photo start at $20. The Fright Before Christmas Art Show will offer local art for sale, most of it with a pop culture theme. For more information, visit facebook.com/shockaconkrampus.