Landau Eugene Murphy Jr, the soul and Sinatra-singing season six winner of NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent,” has added another trophy to his shelf.
Murphy received the award for Top Male Vocalist during the third annual Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards on Saturday, March 18. The awards recognize and celebrate art, artisans, educators and more. The awards ceremony was held at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, Ky.
“Arts and culture and music and all that is so entrenched in everybody in Appalachia. So, now we have the time to show that off and we really want to showcase that,” said Joe Campbell, Mountain Arts Center executive director.
Murphy accepted the award in person, accompanied by his son Logan Eli, thanking God as well as members of Team Landau including his longtime manager Burke Allen, who were in attendance Saturday.
Murphy is a past recipient of the Reality Television Personality of the Year award; was nominated as Best New Artist at the NAAACP Image Awards; received the United States Jaycees Ten Outstanding Young Men in America award; the Spirit Award from the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame; and was named West Virginian of the Year by the Charleston Gazette-Mail in 2011.
Murphy has recorded four albums, a live-in-concert DVD and has performed hundreds of sold-out concerts across four continents. He maintains a home base in West Virginia.