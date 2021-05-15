A little over a week ago, “Mountain Stage” lost one of its most beloved family members. Kenneth “Woogie” Jarrell died May 4, after several years of declining health.
He was 74.
“Mountain Stage” co-founder Larry Groce said he wasn’t sure when Jarrell joined the show. His obituary said 20 years, but the actual dates are messy.
Jarrell worked for the show for years and then he volunteered backstage for years, but Groce remembered that he’d been assigned to the radio program by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, the local stagehand union.
Groce explained, “He started out as our union guy and then became part of the family.”
He worked with setting up the stage in the beginning, but for many years, Jarrell helped to welcome guests backstage and assisted radio engineer Francis Fisher with recording the show.
Jarrell was gregarious and funny. He made friends with the guests, who frequently remembered him when they passed through again.
“Mountain Stage” guitarist and West Virginia Music Hall of Fame director Michael Lipton said, “He was the quintessential West Virginia character.”
And a little larger than life.
Jarrell was a Vietnam veteran who said he met Janis Joplin at Woodstock. She supposedly told him not to go to Vietnam.
He was a Logan County sheriff’s deputy and he had stories about run-ins with Jesco White and his family, including one about something that happened at the funeral of D. Ray White, Jesco’s father.
Jarrell seemed to know everybody and almost everybody seemed to know him.
Groce said Jarrell got the name “Woogie” as a child growing up in Logan County.
Jarrell’s family lived near an African-American family with a little girl about the same age. When they were little, the two would dance together.
Groce said, “They called her ‘Boogie’ and he was ‘Woogie.’”
The name just stuck.
“Mountain Stage” associate producer Jeff Shirley said Jarrell was a master storyteller.
“When he was at a table full of people, he was on stage,” Shirley said. “And they were enthralled.”
Lipton said, “He was a smart guy. The depth and breadth of his knowledge was amazing.”
Groce laughed and added, “Woogie had a great memory. It was so good he could remember a lot of things that never even happened.”
That was part of Jarrell’s charm. It wasn’t always clear what was completely true and what was embellished or borrowed from other sources.
“I always saw it as a kind of ‘Big Fish’ sort of thing,” Shirley said. “I think there was always a grain of truth in every story he told.”
Not all stories were intended for all audiences.
Lipton said, “He was just fascinating and a little inscrutable.”
In the past couple of years, Jarrell had been in and out of medical facilities. Members of the “Mountain Stage” family visited him, took him food or sometimes brought him to the show for lunch.
Groce would sometimes go and watch sports with him.
From his hospital bed, he would check in on friends through Facebook. Whenever Shirley posted one of his comedic monologues about “Mountain Stage” or his “Three Things” speaker series, Jarrell would typically chime in, telling Shirley to eat something.
“He would tell me that in person,” Shirley said, explaining that Jarrell knew he had type I diabetes.
The line was a comic bit suggesting Shirley might be feeling light-headed, but it was meant affectionately. Jarrell was saying that he cared.
“For all the stories and all the shenanigans, he was an incredibly caring and sweet guy,” Lipton said.
“There was only one Woogie,” Shirley said.
Note: A celebration of Jarrell’s life will be held Sunday, May 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marmet Community Center.