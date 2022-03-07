The last-minute details are always the trickiest to work out.
Country stars Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker have known for months they were touring together. The show comes to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium Thursday night.
A few weeks before the pair were supposed to begin their tour, Walker and Lawrence called to say they were excited about traveling together, even if they hadn’t quite packed what they planned to take on the road.
For this tour, they’d be sharing the stage, a band and even splitting some of their hits. Lawrence would sing on some of Walker’s songs, and Walker would take over for Lawrence during a couple of his songs.
“Not every song,” Walker said.
It’s a lot of fun, he said, and country fans seem to like it a lot.
“We’ve done some shows together like this and there’s been a tremendous amount of energy in the audience,” Walker said.
The trouble is both performers have spent 30 years in country music.
Lawrence has over a dozen albums. He has charted 46 singles on the country music charts, including eight number one hits. Another 13 broke the top ten.
Walker has recorded eleven studio records. He has 34 country singles, among them six that went to the top spot on the country charts. Eleven other songs broke the top 10.
And they have new music.
Walker put out a new record out last summer. Lawrence has released three records over the past 12 months.
A full concert including all of their music would take a lot more than an evening, so decisions needed to be made. If they could only play so many songs, which ones would make the cut?
The pair had played shows like this before, but speaking a couple of weeks before the start of the tour, they hadn't made any decisions on the set list.
“We’ll have that next week,” Lawrence said, laughing. That was when rehearsals were supposed to begin.
No matter which songs they end up playing, Lawrence and Walker know they aren't going to be able to sing everything everybody wants to hear. Their focus, they said, is on putting on a good show.
The singers were excited the early response has been so good.
“We’re talking about expanding the show from 90 minutes to two-hours,” the singer said.
That would let both artists get more of their catalog of hits into the concert, and maybe work in a few of their newer songs.
Walker and Lawrence were excited to be out on the road again.
“I feel like the music of our era, the 1990s, is having a huge resurgence,” he said. “There’s just a lot of passion for it.”
“We were part of probably the richest country music eras ever,” Walker said. “At least, the richest, so far.”
But their era was different than the music topping the country charts these days.
Walker said that country fans consider them a little more traditional.
“But we can certainly rock it, if we want to,” he said.
Lawrence added, “I think we fit into modern country pretty damn good.”
And audiences are hungry for it, Walker said.
They aren’t exactly the same country stars they used to be, but they still love getting in front of an audience, even if that takes a little more work to do that when you’re 50, not 25.
That’s not all bad.
Walker said they both take better care of themselves now. They work out, stay healthy and are doing great.
They’re proud of what they’ve done, so far, excited about whatever comes next and have no regrets. Well, maybe just one or two.
“My only regret is that I can’t still grow a mullet now,” Lawrence said.