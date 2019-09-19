LeAnn Rimes performs with WVSO Saturday

Country sensation LeAnn Rimes performs Saturday night with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra at the Charleston Coliseum. Rimes arrived on the country scene as a teenager in the 1990s and quickly became a Top 40 Country and Country Music Television staple. She’s best known for a variety of country and adult contemporary hits including “One Way Ticket,” “Light in Your Eyes,” “Something’s Got to Give” and “Long Live Love,” among many others. The show begins at 7:30. Tickets for the performance begin at $38 with special VIP seating available. Tickets are available by calling 800-745-3000 or through ticketmaster.com.