LeAnn Rimes performs with WVSO Saturday

20190919-gm-bbleann1
Country singer Leann Rimes performs Saturday with the WVSO at the Charleston Coliseum.

 Courtesy photo

Country sensation LeAnn Rimes performs Saturday night with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra at the Charleston Coliseum. Rimes arrived on the country scene as a teenager in the 1990s and quickly became a Top 40 Country and Country Music Television staple. She’s best known for a variety of country and adult contemporary hits including “One Way Ticket,” “Light in Your Eyes,” “Something’s Got to Give” and “Long Live Love,” among many others. The show begins at 7:30. Tickets for the performance begin at $38 with special VIP seating available. Tickets are available by calling 800-745-3000 or through ticketmaster.com.

