20220412-gm-levon1

Country rock trio Levon comes to the Clay Center for Sound Checks Friday.

 Courtesy photo

Sound Checks at the Clay Center presents Levon with Chuck Ray Lilly & The Grip at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Making its second appearance at the Clay Center, the country/rock trio has been an up-and-coming act and recently served as the opening act for REO Speedwagon.

Tickets are $23.50 and can be purchased at the Clay Center box office, by calling 304-561-3570 or online at www.theclaycenter.org.

