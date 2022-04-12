Levon at the Clay Center Friday night Staff reports Apr 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Country rock trio Levon comes to the Clay Center for Sound Checks Friday. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sound Checks at the Clay Center presents Levon with Chuck Ray Lilly & The Grip at 7:30 p.m. Friday.Making its second appearance at the Clay Center, the country/rock trio has been an up-and-coming act and recently served as the opening act for REO Speedwagon.Tickets are $23.50 and can be purchased at the Clay Center box office, by calling 304-561-3570 or online at www.theclaycenter.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Levon at the Clay Center Friday night Prep baseball: Cottrell dazzles as Sissonville blanks Wayne 7-0 WVU football notebook: Battle for secondary jobs continues top story WVU basketball: Iowa guard transfers to WVU Chuck Landon: Hiring Slay great move by Herd Gazette-Mail editorial: A bad joke? A sales strategy? Maybe both BridgeValley names new, $1 million nursing wing after Booker T. Washington top story Activists blockade Grant Town coal-fired plant to protest Manchin blocking climate legislation while making millions from coal Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 12, 2022 Daily Mail WV WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes Marshall Health recognized as state's first Center for Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Care Mindfulness, exercise may ameliorate symptoms, pain for those with MS Hurricane gym wants to 'ignite your fitness' Robert Saunders: Ode to spring, somber musings for Easter