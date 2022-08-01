Conor Knighton, George Washington High and Yale alum, will appear at the Lewisburg Literary Festival this weekend. Knighton, a Charleston native, is a CBS News correspondent and the author of “Leave Only Footprints.”
Courtesy photo
Jennifer Pharr Davis is an adventurer and long distance hiker who has published more than 10 books. She will appear at the Lewisburg Literary Festival.
The Lewisburg Literary Festival returns this Friday with a cartoonist, a champion trail hiker and a guy named Conor from Charleston.
Guests for the two-day event include “Doonesbury” comic strip writer and artist Garry Trudeau, Appalachian trail guru turned author Jennifer Pharr Davis and West Virginia native and television host, Conor Knighton.
Gary Johnson, the program director for the festival, said, “When we started this thing in 2012, we had no idea whether this was going to be a one-time event or whether it would be something we could keep going.”
Success came from just being lucky enough to bring in authors people cared about and the festival not taking itself too seriously.
Along with the author talks, Johnson said they’ve had Hunter S. Thompson look-a-like contests and the occasional literary musical tribute.
“After Bob Dylan won the Nobel Prize for Literature, we had all sorts of local musicians play his music,” he said. “The venue was so packed — well, the fire marshal wasn’t very happy with us.”
As with most public events, the Lewisburg Literary Festival was suspended for two years because of the pandemic.
Johnson said they’re excited to be back and that the festival has been a good time. They’ve had Tobias Wolff (“This Boy’s Life”), Kathryn Stockett (“The Help”), Sara Gruen (“Water for Elephants”), Garth Stein “The Art of Racing in the Rain”) and humorist David Sedaris, twice.
They’ve also featured West Virginia authors or authors with West Virginia ties, including “Rocket Boys” author Homer Hickam, basketball great Jerry West, podcast host Anna Sale, and author Jeanette Walls.