The Lewisburg Literary Festival returns this Friday with a cartoonist, a champion trail hiker and a guy named Conor from Charleston.

Guests for the two-day event include “Doonesbury” comic strip writer and artist Garry Trudeau, Appalachian trail guru turned author Jennifer Pharr Davis and West Virginia native and television host, Conor Knighton.

