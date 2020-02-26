Lexington's Railbird Music Festival announces headliners

The Railbird Music Festival, in Lexington, Kentucky, has announced its lineup for 2020, which includes Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Maren Morris, The Head and The Heart, and many more. The Railbird Music Festival will be held Aug. 22-23 at the grounds at Keeneland, an equestrian racecourse and historic landmark in Lexington. Tickets for the weekend are $135. For details, visit railbirdfest.com.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Antill, Norman - 6 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Arbaugh, Jennings - Noon, Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Doss, Mark - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Gillispie, Glen - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Hoover, Evelyn - 1. p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Linton, Anna - 1 p.m., Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.

Mace, T. Opal - 2 p.m., Starcher Cemetery, Arnoldsburg.

Nelson, Kenneth - Noon, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.