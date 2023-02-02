HUNTINGTON — The Friends of the Cabell County Public Library will conduct a used book sale Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4, at the downtown library at 455 9th St. The sale will open at 10 a.m. and continue to 4 p.m. each day.
“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we have a wonderful collection of books and more,” said Friends President James Casto.
The sale on the fourth floor of the library will include gently used adult fiction and non-fiction titles, books for children and young adults, DVDs and video tapes, CDs, LPs. old 78 records, audio books and magazines.
“We have a number of nice coffee table books and some new CDs for the sale,” Casto said. “Also, at our recent sales we’ve been selling quality prints at bargain prices and still have a few left.”
On Saturday only, sale goers may fill a bag of books for only $3 or a box of books for just $10. Only bags and boxes provided by the Friends may be used. (Fine art prints and collectible books are not included in the bag or box sale.)
Proceeds from the sale, one of three conducted by the Friends of the Library each year, go to help expand and enrich library services. Join the Friends for as little as $5.
For more information on the book sale or Friends membership, call the library at 304-528-5700 or log on to www.cabell.lib.wv.us.