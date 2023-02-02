Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — The Friends of the Cabell County Public Library will conduct a used book sale Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4, at the downtown library at 455 9th St. The sale will open at 10 a.m. and continue to 4 p.m. each day.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we have a wonderful collection of books and more,” said Friends President James Casto.

