Charleston Light Opera Guild will have open auditions next week for its production of “Grease.” The show is set for July 28-30 and Aug. 4-6 at the Clay Center.

Acting and singing auditions are 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 22 and 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27 at the guild theater on Tennessee Avenue in Charleston.

