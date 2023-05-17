Light Opera Guild hosting auditions for "Grease" By Bill Lynch lynch@hdmediallc.com Bill Lynch May 17, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charleston Light Opera Guild will have open auditions next week for its production of “Grease.” The show is set for July 28-30 and Aug. 4-6 at the Clay Center.Acting and singing auditions are 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 22 and 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27 at the guild theater on Tennessee Avenue in Charleston.The guild is looking for performers ages 16 to about 30.Those auditioning are asked to prepare a musical selection and bring music for the accompanist. Scripts will be provided.Dance auditions will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25. Dancers should be dressed to dance.For more information, visit www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org. Bill Lynch can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainment Bill Lynch Follow Bill Lynch Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News WVU baseball: Tucker named semifinalist for Brooks Wallace Award NCAA Division II baseball: UC back to grind in Atlantic Regional Shrimp to be farmed in Hampshire County WVU baseball: Mountaineers aim to end regular season with title Light Opera Guild hosting auditions for "Grease" Storch resigns from WV House of Delegates to take job with AEP Chuck Landon: Meet a track team with no track AP 9 receive Medal of Valor, including 2 NYPD cops killed during 911 call Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success