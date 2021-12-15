Two days before Thanksgiving, Lindsey Stirling and her entourage were in Memphis, running through her show just days before hitting the road for the Christmas season.
Over the phone, she said, “We’re working on promotion. You spend so much time rehearsing and preparing that you forget to promote your show. That’s half the battle.”
Stirling, whose show comes to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on Friday night, said she and her dancers had a full week ahead of them.
“Tomorrow, we’re making TikTok videos,” she said, excitedly.
The violinist, electronica artist and choreographer loves TikTok, the world’s hottest social video app. As much as any artist has, Stirling has embraced the audience on social media.
Stirling got her start as a contestant in 2010 on “America’s Got Talent,” where she gained praise for her hip-hop violin performances, but was ultimately told by show judge Piers Morgan, “You’re not untalented, but you’re not good enough, I don’t think, to get away with flying through the air trying to play the violin at the same time.”
Devastated, she began collaborating with a cinematographer and made a series of YouTube videos.
The online videos became a sensation, helping her build a following which led to records, world tours, a New York Times non-fiction bestseller and a turn in 2017 as a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars.”
Also in 2017, Stirling released her fourth album, the holiday record, “Warmer in the Winter,” which became the basis for her Christmas tours.
For Stirling, the Christmas season is almost year-round. To record Christmas songs to release ahead of the holiday, she said she had to begin writing in the spring. Christmas tours have to be planned early in the year and shows need to be plotted by the middle of summer, so that they can be staffed, rehearsed and readied for late November to late December.
This year, Stirling has expanded her show.
“We have amazing dancers and lots of sparkle, like we’ve always had,” she said. “But now we have aerial.”
Stirling said she and two of her dancers spent over a month training on wires and with the trapeze.
Flying through the air while holding a violin isn’t exactly done with the greatest of ease. It requires strength, agility and the will to control your nerves. While Stirling is in the air, her heart is pounding, and adrenaline is flowing through her body. She said she can’t let her playing interfere with her safety, and she can’t let the aerial maneuvers interfere with her playing.
“You end up doing the set three times in a row, just to get comfortable enough to do it front of an audience,” Stirling said.
While the holiday tour is different from how she used to spend her holiday, it’s not entirely far removed.
“Music is so much a part of Christmas tradition,” she said.
Stirling said she and her family used to go caroling, which seemed normal to her, though now she understands that not a lot of people do that.
“Performing music in front of family and friends during Christmas had always been a part of my life,” she said.
And Christmas songs are attached to family memories, which is something she hopes for with her music -- that people will make her songs part of their holiday traditions.
After the tour is over and Stirling heads home, she said she had a lot to keep her busy. The singer has been developing an idea for a scripted television series, which she’s been taking around to different networks.
If that comes to pass, a new show will take up a lot of her new year. If not, she thought she’d begin work on a new album.