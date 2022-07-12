There’s nothing quite like a summer mystery — a good book to graze through at the beach or an old television miniseries everybody talks about at the office or at the pool.
This summer, one of the buzzy subjects of the season is Jamie and Karen Zelermyer’s Morgantown podcast "I Was Never There.”
The podcast, which will be the center of a very special listening party at the Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema in Charleston Wednesday evening, has attracted attention and even been selected by the Tribeca Festival in New York.
The limited series podcast dives into the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Marsha Ferber, a well-remembered member of the Morgantown music and arts scene through the 1970s and 1980s.
Mother and daughter, Karen and Jamie Zelermyer, host the podcast, which goes much farther than just true crime.
“I was always very interested in the back to the land movement,” Jamie Zelermyer said.
At 10 days old, she said her parents packed her up and brought her to Braxton County.
“Two hundred plus acres and we built a geodesic dome in the middle of nowhere,” Zelermyer said.
Zelermyer spent part of her childhood in West Virginia. She and her family eventually moved from Braxton County to Morgantown, where they lived in Marsha Ferber’s communal Earth House.
In the 1980s, Ferber was a notable figure around Morgantown. She owned a couple of businesses, including a pair of night clubs. She was active in the music and arts scene and also involved with selling marijuana.
“My mom bartended at her bar, The Underground Railroad, to put herself through graduate school,” Zelermyer said. “So, Marsha was a big part of our lives.”
In the 1980s, the Zelermyers left West Virginia for New York, but they remained close friends with Ferber. Then, in April 1988, Ferber disappeared.
No one knows what happened to Ferber, but nearly 35 years later, it’s still an open police case.
Zelermyer, a television executive in New York, said “I Was Never There” started as a television idea she’d been chewing on for a while, but that it felt more organic as a podcast and maybe suffered from fewer distractions because it’s only audio.
“I kind of liked the idea of telling the story of the 1970s without the visuals,” she said. “That time period can be very cliche — like bell bottoms and just the aesthetic.”
There was also a challenge in creating a story with a strong visual feel with just storytelling.
“I Was Never There” gave Zelermyer and her mother a vehicle to look into the mystery surrounding their family friend, while also revisiting that particular time period of their lives.
“Putting the two stories together, you know, really made sense,” she said.
The Zelermyers aren’t actually detectives. She said the true crime aspects of what they did was new to them.
At the beginning, they had to go through the police reports.
“It was just dissecting all of these police notes and trying to make sense of what happened and see if we could find anything new,” she said.
There was a bit of a learning curve, but after they got started, people came out of the woodwork with tips and thoughts about what might have happened.
“We would always have to go to the Morgantown police department and, and bring that information,” she said.
They talked and looked around, but they didn’t go out of their way to put themselves into danger.
The podcast dives into not only history, but memory.
“People are foggy, memory changes over time,” Zelermyer said.
And how people remember other people can change with time.
“I Was Never There” is only scheduled for eight episodes. The Zelermyers will be on the phone for the listening party of the last episode at the Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema listening party on Wednesday.
Zelermyer was excited to share it with people in West Virginia, which was at the epicenter of the podcast’s story and has been central to the podcast finding listeners.
“We’ve had some good press,” she said. “But it’s really been word of mouth.”
Beyond the final episode, Zelermyer didn’t rule out a bonus episode or two, depending on response. If they got more information or if more of the story developed, she said they could do more.
They will probably do another podcast.
Zelermyer said the response to “I Was Never There” has been good, and not just about the mystery of Ferber’s disappearance. Listeners seem to like the interplay between mother and daughter.
She said, “They sort of like the daughter pushing back at the mother and asking, ‘what were you thinking?’”
Zelermyer said the two of them were headed to Colorado to look into something that could be a follow up to “I Was Never There.”
The podcast “I Was Never There” from Wonder Media Network is available on Apple podcasts, Spotify, Audible and other podcast platforms.
WANT TO GO?
“I Was Never There” podcast listening party
WHEN: 6:15 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema (basement of Taylor Books, Capitol Street)
TICKETS: Pay what you wish donation with proceeds split with West Virginia International Film Festival and reproductive justice organizations
INFO: wviff.org