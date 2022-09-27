HUNTINGTON — Whether you’re taking a weekend trip this fall or just need some more excitement to get the kids in the car for the drive to school, “Professor Theo's Mystery Lab” podcast is a good listen (and computer screen alternative) for families.
"Professor Theo’s Mystery Lab" is home to hundreds of stories of superhero kids, time-traveling teens, a Kid Space Force, kid spies, a detective dog, a race car driving cat and an unusually large amount of come-to-life trick or treat candy. Professor Theo’s experiments are often blamed for the extraordinary supernatural activity in the fictional town of Splendid, West Virginia.
The four-year anniversary special will include an epic poem with more than 250 Halloween costume ideas.
“We did something similar in September last year, and it ended up being a very popular episode,” said Jonathan Joy, the podcast writer, producer and voice of the show’s protagonist. “Besides, this is our most listened to time of year. Something about Halloween and an alleged 'mad scientist' of sorts and his strange little lab go hand in hand.”
The show now has 178 episodes, each between 10 and 15 minutes long.
“I thought we’d do maybe 100 episodes. Then we hit 100, and my son said he wanted to do 1,000. So we may be at this for a while,” Joy said.
The podcast is based on Joy’s Kentucky Press Association award-winning “Read Me A Bedtime Story” newspaper column, and is available on Spotify, Apple, or most other podcast apps. You can also listen at ProfessorTheo.com. New episodes drop every Saturday or Sunday.