HUNTINGTON — Whether you’re taking a weekend trip this fall or just need some more excitement to get the kids in the car for the drive to school, “Professor Theo's Mystery Lab” podcast is a good listen (and computer screen alternative) for families.

"Professor Theo’s Mystery Lab" is home to hundreds of stories of superhero kids, time-traveling teens, a Kid Space Force, kid spies, a detective dog, a race car driving cat and an unusually large amount of come-to-life trick or treat candy. Professor Theo’s experiments are often blamed for the extraordinary supernatural activity in the fictional town of Splendid, West Virginia.

