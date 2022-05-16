Theresa Caputo said she never really knew what was going to happen when she stepped out on a stage, though she knew she only had good news to bring.
The medium and the star of TLC’s “Long Island Medium,” who comes to the Charleston Municipal Auditorium May 24, said her live shows follow a loose format.
“I come out on stage, give a little quick speech about how I connect,” Caputo said.
She doesn’t have a set script, just a few general thoughts that she wants to explain.
“Once I start sensing and feeling spirits, I come off the stage,” the native New Yorker said.
The departed spirits guide her through the room, she explained. They lead her to the people they want her to speak with.
“The spirits never cease to amaze me with the messages they deliver,” she said.
Caputo said she’s been able to sense the dead since she was 4 years old. She grew up around the spirits of deceased family members, which expanded to the spirits of all kinds of people.
“I wasn’t just sensing my departed loved ones, but everyone else’s, too,” she said.
It alarmed her enough that she shut herself off from the sensing, but after the pain that followed September 11, 2001, she reconsidered.
“I’m a practicing Catholic,” she said. “I struggled with my gift and my faith.”
Many people had lost friends and family in the fall of the World Trade Center.
“People were left with no answers,” she said. “Some didn’t know what had happened to their loves ones. They weren’t able to recover their physical bodies.”
Caputo said she decided to put her gift in God’s hands, and to try to bring some healing and closure to those she could.
Eventually, she built a reputation and following, which led to 14 seasons on television and three books.
Caputo said the messages she delivers are positive and affirming. She doesn’t get poltergeists, banshees or scary ghosts hellbent on revenge. There are no zombies lurking in the audience.
The spirits who make contact with her, she said, seem to understand what she’s there to do.
“I treat them like my kids,” she laughed and added, “If you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”
The spirits come to speak to people out of love and mercy.
“When the soul leaves the body, it leaves behind any and every disability and ailment,” she said. “They’re no longer suffering.”
The living often are. A lot of times, Caputo said the people left behind are burdened by unresolved feelings, particularly guilt.
The spirits want to bring healing, but Caputo said they usually have to also try to validate who they are.
“Spirit is going to bring up things the person is not expecting,” she said. “Spirit is going to bring up things that happened years ago to remind their loved one of happier times.”
The audience that comes to see her wants to believe. The spirits who speak through her want to be believed.
Caputo said she was just really getting back into touring. Like every other touring performer, the pandemic stopped her ability to get in front of crowds for a while. There were restrictions when she returned to the road, but she said she was excited to finally be back in full theaters.
“Things are getting better, and people are getting back to a new normal,” she said.
Getting back on the road is how she makes part of her living, naturally, but Caputo said she enjoyed the travel. She enjoyed seeing new places and visiting familiar ones.
“I’ve been to West Virginia,” she said. “It’s beautiful there.”
She said she likes being a little bit of a tourist and popping into local shops, but Caputo said she enjoys the people most of all.
“It’s really nice to just connect with people,” she said.
And she’s really only coming to bring good news.