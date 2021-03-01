The announcement Monday afternoon seemed to come out of nowhere.
Frank Stowers opened his classical music radio show on West Virginia Public Broadcasting with a simple statement.
He said, “I regret to say that today is my last day on the air. I’m going to miss it. I’m going to miss you. I’m going to miss the music I’ve been able to share for the last 36 years.”
After a pause, the 93-year-old added, “Well, let’s get on with it.”
Then he started the music. He had a job to do.
His decision to retire caught the staff at WVPB off guard. Stowers, who began working part-time at the station in the mid-1980s, following his retirement from Union Carbide, seldom missed work for weather or anything else.
The longtime St. Albans resident typically drove himself to and from work and always arrived at the radio station hours before his shift began to choose music for the day and make notes about what he’d say.
WVPB executive director Chuck Roberts called him an institution and admired his dedication.
“Back when we sent just about everyone home because of the pandemic, he was champing at the bit just get back,” Roberts said. “COVID wouldn’t even drive him off.”
Stowers began his radio career in the 1940s as a teenager, working at WHIS in Bluefield, but he took a lengthy break from broadcasting after being accepted to Duke University.
After graduating in 1950, Stowers went to Mexico, where he studied Spanish language, literature, history and anthropology at Mexico City College. This was also where he also met Emita, his future wife.
The pair celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary just last week.
After returning to West Virginia, Stowers worked as a teacher, a travel agent and sold life insurance before landing a job with Union Carbide in 1956. He worked in Human Resources for the chemical company until 1985 and sometimes put his radio background to use, narrating company films.
Following retirement, Stowers came to West Virginia Public Broadcasting. He worked weekends, overseeing the weekly opera broadcast, and occasionally filled in during the week for the regular classical music hosts.
Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Ariana Kincaid worked Saturday evenings at West Virginia Public Broadcasting after graduating law school. Her shift followed the opera.
About Stowers she said, “I have never met a more meticulous and kind person in my years working in radio — maybe in life.”
Kincaid said she sprained her ankle while leaving her house one afternoon and called the station to explain what had happened and that she was going to be late.
After first offering to work her shift, Stowers set up space around the radio sound board for Kincaid to prop her foot up and had come up with ice to ease swelling.
“Mountain Stage” cofounder Andy Ridenour, who retired from WVPB and the radio program in 2011, said Stowers knew an awful lot about classical music.
“His knowledge of classical music seemed encyclopedic, giving him the ability to pair selections and share his knowledge of the music,” Ridenour said. “My wife and I will miss his iconic voice and musical selections.”
The West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Famer was a friend and mentor to young or new radio staff members.
Matt Jackfert, who hosts a classical music show on the station Tuesday through Thursday, said he’d been listening to Stowers since high school.
“He’s taught me so much over the years about classical music,” Jackfert said. “I wouldn’t be the host I am today without Frank.”
Charleston native and journalist, Anna Sale, creator and host of the podcast, “Death, Sex and Money,” remembered Stowers fondly from before her time at West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
“I was a fan of Frank Stowers long before I knew I’d get to work in public radio,” she said. “He was the sound that made West Virginia Public Broadcasting distinctive when I was growing up.”
She said she interviewed him for a radio story and remembered how he talked about why he wanted to work in radio after a long career at Carbide.
“Because he loves music and he loves radio,” she said. “We all heard that love for more than 30 years.”
“West Virginia Morning” and “Morning Edition” host Teresa Wills was stunned by her coworker’s abrupt departure. It caught everyone off guard.
“He’s like our grandpa figure,” she said. “He’s public broadcasting’s pawpaw.”
At the end of his shift, Stowers spoke briefly about how he’d enjoyed his time at public broadcasting and thanked his listeners for being such a great audience.
The decision to retire wasn’t an easy one for Stowers. He’s brought it up from time to time over the years, but the subject never seemed to gain much traction.
Last week, Stowers fell while getting into his car to come to work. While uninjured, the fall made reflect again.
It was time to go, he said.
“It’s been a privilege to serve what I feel is a unique audience, an inspiring audience,” Stowers said. “I’ll miss the work and the wonderful people, but at 93, I think old age has finally caught up with me.”
He expects to stay busy.
Through the years, he said he’d amassed quite a few books and there was always music to listen to — either on WVPB or on CD. He said his basement needed a good cleaning, too.
“That should take me a couple of years,” he said. “And if I know my little wife, she’ll find a way to keep me busy.”