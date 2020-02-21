Luke Bryan returning to Charleston Oct. 22

Country superstar Luke Bryan returns to West Virginia Oct. 22 with a show at the Charleston Coliseum.
The show is part of the singer’s 2020 “Proud to be Right Here” tour in support of his upcoming record, “Born Here Live Here Die Here,” which is scheduled for release April 24.
The tour kicks off May 28 and also features country performers Morgan Wallen and Runaway June.
Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 28. Tickets can be purchased by calling 800-745-3000, visiting www.ticketmaster.com or at the Coliseum box office.
Ticket prices have not been announced.