Luke Bryan tickets on sale Friday morning

20200227-gm-briefluke1

Tickets for country singer Luke Bryan’s Oct. 22 show at the Charleston Coliseum go on sale Friday morning.

 JIM WRIGHT | Courtesy photo

Tickets for country superstar Luke Bryan’s Oct. 22 concert at the Charleston Coliseum go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. The show also features Morgan Wallen and Runaway June. Tickets range from $40.75 to $120.75, based on seating. For more details, call 800-745-3000, go online to ticketmaster.com or visit the Coliseum box office.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Antill, Norman - 6 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Arbaugh, Jennings - Noon, Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Doss, Mark - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Gillispie, Glen - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Hoover, Evelyn - 1. p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Linton, Anna - 1 p.m., Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.

Mace, T. Opal - 2 p.m., Starcher Cemetery, Arnoldsburg.

Nelson, Kenneth - Noon, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.