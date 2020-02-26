Luke Bryan tickets on sale Friday morning

Tickets for country superstar Luke Bryan’s Oct. 22 concert at the Charleston Coliseum go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. The show also features Morgan Wallen and Runaway June. Tickets range from $40.75 to $120.75, based on seating. For more details, call 800-745-3000, go online to ticketmaster.com or visit the Coliseum box office.
Trending Now
Articles
- Judge OKs demolition of former New China building
- Mason Ballard: Biblical message starts in my house, not Statehouse (Opinion)
- The WV House is about to pass a Bible classes bill. The Senate removed Bible references from its version, but the House declined.
- Boys basketball: Capital rallies to beat Cabell Midland on Brooks' shot
- Charleston library to move into mall during current location's expansion, renovation
- Bipartisan opposition leads to defeat of Senate tax plan
- The Food Guy: The Market closes, wine wins and chefs throw down
- DNR proposes 16 changes to WV hunting, fishing regulations
- Getting creative in the kitchen: Top chefs take on the annual Covenant House challenge
- Rick WIlson: Contractor bill would deprive workers of their rights (Opinion)
Funerals for Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Antill, Norman - 6 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Arbaugh, Jennings - Noon, Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Doss, Mark - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Gillispie, Glen - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Hoover, Evelyn - 1. p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.
Linton, Anna - 1 p.m., Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
Mace, T. Opal - 2 p.m., Starcher Cemetery, Arnoldsburg.
Nelson, Kenneth - Noon, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.