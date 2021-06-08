Classic rock staple Lynyrd Skynyrd will return to Charleston Nov. 6 as part of the band's Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' tour.
Best known for songs like “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Simple Man” and “Free Bird,” among others, Lynyrd Skynyrd had just started the first leg of its planned three-year farewell tour in 2020 when the pandemic closed theaters and canceled tours all over the country.
Singer Johnny Van Zant said, “Once something is taken away from you -- music and touring in our case -- you truly realize how important it is and such a part of your life.
“Music is a great healer, and that’s what we all turn to when things are good or bad. A Skynyrd show is a family affair, and we want these dates to help heal our fans as much as ourselves.”
Tickets for the show at the Charleston Coliseum go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets start at $65.50. For information, visit the Coliseum box office, call 800-745-3000 or visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' tour kicks off June 13 at the Country Thunder Festival in Forest City, Iowa, and will continue through Nov. 19.