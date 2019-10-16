Marching Band Invitational set for Saturday in Charleston

The eighth annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Championship returns to University of Charleston Stadium on Saturday. The invitational features competition and exhibition performances from high schools and middle schools from around the state. Categories to be judged include music, music effect, general effect, marching, percussion, drum major, color guard, majorettes and twirlers. A Miss Majorette will also be crowned. The invitational begins at 9:30 a.m. and will conclude after 10 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and $7 for children under 12.