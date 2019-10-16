Marching Band Invitational set for Saturday in Charleston

Marching band invitational

The Nitro High School marching band is among the dozens of bands performing this Saturday at the eighth annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Championship. The all-day event takes place at University of Charleston Stadium, in Charleston.

 RYAN FISCHER | Herald-Dispatch

The eighth annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Championship returns to University of Charleston Stadium on Saturday. The invitational features competition and exhibition performances from high schools and middle schools from around the state. Categories to be judged include music, music effect, general effect, marching, percussion, drum major, color guard, majorettes and twirlers. A Miss Majorette will also be crowned. The invitational begins at 9:30 a.m. and will conclude after 10 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and $7 for children under 12.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Amos, Jan - 2 p.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Cantley, Shirley - Noon, Hopkins Fork Community Church.

Collins, John - 1 p.m., Central United Baptist Church, Logan.

Jett, Roland - 1 p.m., America Legion Hall.

Lowe, Angela - 8 p.m., Honaker Funeral Home, Logan.

May, Gary - 1 p.m., Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Payne Sr., Merle - 11 a.m., Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Short, Carl - 7:30 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Townsend, John - Noon, Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Walker, Franklin - 1:30 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Zachwieja, Sandra - 12:30 p.m., Catholic Church of the Ascension, Hurricane.