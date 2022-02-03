Of all the ways singer/songwriter Mark Bates could have eased back into performing, taking on the starring role in a Charleston Light Opera Guild production seemed an unlikely choice, at best.
Speaking over the phone, Bates agreed.
“No,” he said. “I’ve never done anything quite like this before.”
Bates plays Marlon in the guild’s production of “Paradise Park,” which opens Friday at the guild’s theater on Tennessee Avenue in Charleston.
“This is definitely something out of my comfort zone,” he said.
Bates is used to pushing his creative boundaries. He’s written, recorded and released his own music, dividing his time between West Virginia and Nashville, Tennessee, working with a band called the Cordovas.
He’s also performed in Charleston and toured internationally with The Carpenter Ants.
Bates said “Paradise Park” composer Larry Groce first mentioned the show to him.
Groce told Bates the theater company was looking for a strong singer with his kind of background to play Marlon, the role Groce originated in the 1992 film. He asked Bates if he’d consider auditioning.
“So, I went to the audition and I got the role,” he said.
Singing wasn’t that big of a deal for Bates, but he said he only knew the broad brushstrokes of what the show was about. He’d never watched the Danny Boyd film.