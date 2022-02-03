Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20220203-gm-mark1

Mark Bates (left) and Sarah Golden star in the Charleston Light Opera Guild's production of "Paradise Park," a musical based on the Danny Boyd film that starred former Mountain Stage host Larry Groce.

 Courtesy photo

Of all the ways singer/songwriter Mark Bates could have eased back into performing, taking on the starring role in a Charleston Light Opera Guild production seemed an unlikely choice, at best.

Speaking over the phone, Bates agreed.

“No,” he said. “I’ve never done anything quite like this before.”

Bates plays Marlon in the guild’s production of “Paradise Park,” which opens Friday at the guild’s theater on Tennessee Avenue in Charleston.

“This is definitely something out of my comfort zone,” he said.

Bates is used to pushing his creative boundaries. He’s written, recorded and released his own music, dividing his time between West Virginia and Nashville, Tennessee, working with a band called the Cordovas.

He’s also performed in Charleston and toured internationally with The Carpenter Ants.

Bates said “Paradise Park” composer Larry Groce first mentioned the show to him.

Groce told Bates the theater company was looking for a strong singer with his kind of background to play Marlon, the role Groce originated in the 1992 film. He asked Bates if he’d consider auditioning.

“So, I went to the audition and I got the role,” he said.

Singing wasn’t that big of a deal for Bates, but he said he only knew the broad brushstrokes of what the show was about. He’d never watched the Danny Boyd film.

“But I found it on Amazon Prime,” he said.

Rehearsals, Bates said, were challenging.

“When I’m onstage playing music, I might move along to the rhythm of a song, but obviously, this was a lot more to learn,” he said.

The singer said he’d never had to memorize so many lines.

“I did a play in high school that was maybe half as long as ‘Paradise Park,’” he said. “But that was so long ago, I don’t even remember what that show was called.”

Bates said he relied on the support of the cast to carry him through.

“When you’re singing a song in a musical, it’s completely different than singing a song in a band,” Bates said. “It wasn’t readily intuitive to me.”

Veteran members of the guild were very encouraging, he said.

“And luckily, it’s a great work. The music is fantastic,” Bates added. “Larry did a wonderful job writing these songs.”

He said he was looking forward to seeing the show through and bringing it to an audience.

“Paradise Park” was an adventure for Bates. He said he wasn’t sure if he’d try another musical, but didn’t rule out the possibility.

“Depending on the production, I certainly would come back,” he said. “I’d want to feel passionate about whatever the project might be.”

Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.

