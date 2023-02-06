Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

The Hubbard Street Dance Chicago troupe is scheduled to perform in Huntington this week as part of the Marshall Artists Series.

 MICHELLE REID | Courtesy photo

Coming back after pandemic lockdowns, artists had to work hard to get ready to perform in front of an audience or even with each other.

Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell, artistic director of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, said for months, companies couldn’t even meet to rehearse.

Stories you might like

Bill Lynch can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you